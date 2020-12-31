Cheyenne Police Department Looking For Information On Shoplifter

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help with a local shoplifting case.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the person shown in the above photo was seen shoplifting at Sportsman's Warehouse at 37445 East Lincolnway on Dec. 28.

Police say he had a shaved head and was wearing a leather jacket and black tactical boots. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Officer Nelson at 633-6614.