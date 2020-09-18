Cheyenne Police Identify Victims in Tuesday Morning Shooting

Police have released the identities of three people who were shot in northeast Cheyenne early Tuesday morning.

Officer David Inman says police were called to a report of shots fired near the Loaf 'N Jug at 2414 Dell Range Boulevard around 1 a.m.

"Officers arrived to find Lonnie Lieurance, Jr., 28, of Cheyenne, and Larry Turner, Jr., 35, of Cheyenne, suffering from gunshot wounds," said Inman.

"A third subject, Jana Hurd, 41, of Cheyenne, was later contacted and also sustained a gunshot wound," Inman added.

Inman couldn't say what provoked the shooting or whether any arrests have been made, but says "there's no threat to the community."

He also couldn't comment on the extent of the victims' injuries, but says all three are expected to recover.

"Once more comes out about it, it'll make sense why we're addressing it this way," said Inman.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Detective Division at (307) 637-6510.

