Cheyenne police are investigating a possible hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital.

Officer David Inman says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a report of a woman laying in the roadway on Frontier Mall Drive between Buffalo Wild Wings and Staybridge Suites.

When they arrived on scene, officers found that the woman, 67-year-old Ann Miner, of Torrington, had been taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Inman says it's believed that Miner was possibly struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zack Johnson at (307) 637-6502.

