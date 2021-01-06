Cheyenne Police Investigating Shot Fired From Vehicle

Cheyenne Police Department

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating an incident in which a motorist allegedly fired at least one shot from a vehicle on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident occurred in the 600 Block of Russell Ave. The post does not identify a specific time, but it says security camera footage of the incident shows a pedestrian getting into an argument with the driver of a Chevy Suburban [shown in thumbnail photo].

Police say the driver of the vehicle then pulled a pistol and fired a shot. The post makes no mention of an injury to the pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Officer Maule in reference to case 21-745.