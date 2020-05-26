Cheyenne Police Investigating Weekend Car Crash

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning car accident in the 600 block of Monroe, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

According to the post, police were called out at 5:35 Saturday morning on a report of a possible accident with injuries. Upon arrival, they found that the black passenger vehicle shown in the photo had struck the white truck also shown in the photo.

Police say the truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash. The driver and sole occupant of the passenger car was not injured.

Police think alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.