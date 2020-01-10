UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Lift Accident Alert

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police have rescinded their Accident Alert. Officers will be responding to vehicle accidents in the normal fashion.​

ORIGINAL STORY:

Due to the high number of crashes related to the slick road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department has activated its Accident Alert System.

Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, road blockage, drunk drivers and hit-and-runs.

Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange information and later fill out a delayed accident form.

The forms can be picked up at the Cheyenne Police Department during normal business hours.​

