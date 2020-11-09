Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert
Due to the high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department has activated its Accident Alert System.
Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, road blockage, drunk drivers and hit-and-runs.
Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange information and later fill out a delayed accident form.
The forms can be picked up at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center during normal business hours.
