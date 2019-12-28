Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert For Dec. 28

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued an accident alert in the City of Cheyenne as of Dec. 28 at 7:30 a.m., according to a statement on the agency's Facebook page.

Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, road blockage, drunk drivers and hit-and-runs.

Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange information and later fill out a delayed accident form.

The forms can be picked up at the Cheyenne Police Department during normal business hours.​

