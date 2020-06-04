Cheyenne Police Issue School Zone Caution Reminder

The Cheyenne Police Department is reminding local motorists that even though the speed limit flashers in school zones have now been turned off, motorists still need to watch for kids in those zones.

The CPD posted a statement that included the following on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook Page:

Although Laramie County School District #1 (LCSD1) buildings remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, students are still accessing school buildings for lunches and packet pickups. This will continue until Tuesday, June 30th. Drivers please use caution around schools and pay attention to students walking in, and around, schools.

Designated student lunch times are Monday through Friday and range from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the schools listed below. Students may be present in school zone areas outside designated lunch hours. For more information visit https://www.cheyennecity.org/…/Youth-Feeding-Program-Update… • McCormick

• Dildine

• Henderson

• Pioneer Park

• Anderson

• Hebar

• Sunrise

• Afflerbach

• Arp

• Rossman

• Cole

• Johnson

• South

• Goins

• Baggs

• Alta Vista

• Fairview

• Lebhart