Cheyenne Police Looking For Credit Card Thief

The Cheyenne Police Department is trying to find out who used a stolen credit card to go shoe-shopping at a local retail outlet recently.

Police posted the photos attached to this article, taken at Shoe Carnival in Cheyenne, on the CPD Facebook Page on Monday.

Anyone with information on the illicit shoe-shopper is being asked to email officer Wellman at cwellman@cheyennepd.org or contact Silent Witness at 638-8477 (TIPS) or silentwitnessoflaramiecounty.com.

Those providing information through the Silent Witness program may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.