Cheyenne Police Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Dawson Burns was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in the 1400 block of E. 23rd Street.

Burns is 5-foot-8, weighs 150 pounds, and has long blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and a black stocking cap, and was carrying a skateboard and backpack.

A​nyone with information on Burns' whereabouts is asked to call police at (307) 630-9757.

