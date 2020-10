UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Emily Burke has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Emily Burke left her home late last night, Oct. 9, or early this morning.

A​nyone with information on Burke's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 20-55285.

​​