UPDATE: Man Taken Into Custody as Person of Interest in Homicide

UPDATE:

Benjamin Ketcham has been taken into custody, according to Cheyenne police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help to locate a "person of interest" in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Cheyenne man.

Officer David Inman says police need to speak with 31-year-old Cheyenne resident Benjamin Ketcham about the shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the Lariat Motel at 600 Central Avenue and claimed the life of Aaron Briggs.

"There's some conflicting stories and stuff going on to where we need to speak to him and get some clarity on this whole thing," said Inman, who couldn't release any other details about the homicide.

"I'm sure he's around," added Inman. "Maybe if he sees this or hears about it, maybe he'll just come talk to us and we can go from there."

Inman is asking anyone with information on Ketcham's whereabouts to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

​​