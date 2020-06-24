Cheyenne Police Looking for Robbery Suspects

Cheyenne police are looking for two men who they say robbed the AT&T store next to Target Monday evening.

Department spokesman Officer David Inman says the duo robbed the store around 6:30 p.m.

"They entered the store and looked around like they were shopping," said Inman. "When they approached the employee, one of the suspects told him that he was armed and threatened violence if the employee didn't do what they said."

"A weapon was never seen by the employee and they were able to get away with money and merchandise," he added. "They got into a newer, white Dodge Durango (with) unknown license plates."

The suspects were described as black males, one light-skinned and one dark-skinned, between 25 and 35 years old.

"Both were roughly 6' tall or a little taller," said Inman. "The lighter-skinned suspect had short dreadlocks and had a red bandanna in his hair."

Inman is asking anyone with information about the robbery to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

