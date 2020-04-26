Cheyenne Police Looking For Stolen Vehicle

Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle.

The 2012 black Kia Sorento carries a license plate of 2-61871. It has CFD HEELS license plate covers and a CFD HEELS sticker on the driver's side windshield.

According to a post on the CPD Facebook page, it also has a bearded villains sticker and a demons behind me sticker on the back windshield.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle is being asked to contact the Cheyenne Police Department in regard to case number 20-22489.