Cheyenne Police Looking For Suspects In Recent Crimes

The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for suspects in a recent auto burglary and credit card fraud case.

The suspects, as well as the vehicle they are believed to be using, are shown in the composite photo attached to this article.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Officer Howe at the Cheyenne Police Department. He can be contacted other through DM to the Cheyenne PD Facebook page or at rhowe@cheyennepd.org.

