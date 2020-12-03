Cheyenne Police Looking to Hire 6 More Officers Amid Chief Drama

The Cheyenne Police Department is looking to add six more officers to its ranks, which may be a hard task given Mayor-elect Patrick Collins' recent announcement that he doesn't plan to reappoint Chief Brian Kozak when he takes office next month.

Recruiting and Training Sgt. Adam DeBall says he doesn't see any indications of new applicants withdrawing due to possible changes from the top, but Officer David Inman says there's a lot of uncertainty right now.

"A lot of decisions coming up could dictate if some leave or some retire," said Inman. "It's up in the air."

DeBall says those interested in becoming a police officer have until Dec. 31 to apply, and can do so by visiting: cheyennepd.org/apply. Testing will take place Jan. 5-6.

He encourages anyone with questions about the hiring process to contact him at (307) 633-6612 or adeball@cheyennepd.org.