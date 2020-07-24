Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Man Suspected of Passing Phony Bill

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on camera passing a counterfeit bill at King Soopers.

Officer David Inman says the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on June 12.

Police have released photos of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

