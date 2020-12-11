Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Suspect in String of Burglaries

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a string of business burglaries along Dell Range Boulevard.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the man (pictured above) is suspected of burglarizing Starbucks, Panera Bread and Chipotle during the early morning hours of Nov. 6.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.