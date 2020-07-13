Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Two in Connection With Shoplifting

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the two have been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who they believe to be connected with a shoplifting.

Police say the incident took place at the Home Depot on July 11.

Police say the two (pictured above) left in a black Nissan Armada without license plates, and flower and turtle stickers on the back.

Anyone who recognizes the two or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Moniz at (307) 633-6630 or lmoniz@cheyennepd.org.

