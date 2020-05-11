Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Alleged Bike Thief

Cheyenne police are asking for help identifying a man they say stole a bike from a Walmart employee last week.

Police say the theft took place Thursday between 4-9 p.m. while the employee was working at the Dell Range store.

Officer David Inman says the bike, a black and red Hyper mountain bike, was the victim's primary method of getting to work.

Police have released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call Officer Muzquiz at (307) 637-6500 and reference case number 20-25007.

