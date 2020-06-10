Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Burglary, Fraud Suspects

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying three individuals wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud investigation.

The individuals (pictured above) are suspected of burglarizing a vehicle in Lions Park and using the victim's credit card.

"We are hoping someone will see the photos and maybe got a look at them with the masks off," police said on their Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Eddy at (307) 633-6629 or jeddy@cheyennepd.org and mention case number 20-31508.

