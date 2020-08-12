Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Burglary Suspects [PHOTOS]

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the burglary suspects pictured below.

Officer David Inman says the suspects were involved in multiple burglaries around Cheyenne.

"I think (detectives) have a good lead on them," said Inman. "They're just trying to get them identified, and they'll be able to tie them into a bunch of other ones."

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the police department's detective division at (307) 637-6510.

