Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Grand Theft Suspects

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police spokesman Officer David Inman says the men used a fraudulent credit card to make a roughly $1,500 purchase at Menards on April 20 at around 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police need your help identifying two grand theft suspects.

"The pictured suspects are wanted for questioning regarding a grand theft case from Menards," police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact the police department and reference case number 20-23219.

A police spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking further information Friday morning.

