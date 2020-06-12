Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Purse Snatching Suspects

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects responsible for a pair of recent purse snatchings in the capital city.

Officer David Inman says the thefts occurred at the Albertsons on Yellowstone Road and the Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard, and the suspects (pictured above) used one of the victim's credit cards to make a purchase at Target.

"One of the suspects will distract the victim while the other grabs the victim’s purse," said Inman. "Both then flee the scene."

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.​ Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​​

