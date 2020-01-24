Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Shoplifting Suspect

Cheyenne police are looking for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Officer David Inman says the suspect, described as a white man in his mid 20s, stole merchandise from the Flying J around 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The man then got into a blue Hyundai passenger car with Wyoming license plates 2-62938 and drove off.

Police have released photos of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

