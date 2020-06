Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.

Police say the man has been stealing antennas off of vehicles.

"We are hoping to get good 'reception' on this case," police said on their Facebook page.

"Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Lohnes at (307) 633-6698 or ilohnes@cheyennepd.org and mention case number 20-32241.

​​