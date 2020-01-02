Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Police in Cheyenne are asking for help from the public to identify a woman suspected of breaking into a vehicle and using stolen credits cards from it.

Officer Kevin Malatesta says the vehicle burglary happened at the Fitness One at 4111 Greenway Street on Oct. 24, 2019.

He says the suspect -- a white woman, probably in her 20s, with light-gray colored hair and pink nails -- then used stolen credit cards to purchase several prepaid gift cards and a Dr. Pepper.

Police have released a photo of the woman and are asking anyone who recognizes her to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

