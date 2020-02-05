Cheyenne Police Lt. to Present Class on Verbal De-Escalation

The Police and Community Together Committee -- a volunteer support group for the Cheyenne Police Department -- is inviting the public to attend a class on verbal de-escalation.

The class will be presented by Lt. Janes and will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.

"Citizen participation is fundamental to achieving the PACT goals," said police spokesman Officer David Inman.

Inman says PACT members contribute their time and talents to help promote public safety, provide input into policing services, form a liaison between the community and the police department and assist in educating the public for a better understanding of the responsibilities of the police and a responsible citizenship.

