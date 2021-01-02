Cheyenne Police: Man Assaulted Taxi Driver, Stole Vehicle

Cheyenne Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a Cowboy Shuttle taxi driver on Friday and stole his vehicle.

According to a post on the CPD Facebook page, the driver suffered only minor injuries in the assault and was treated on the scene.

But the suspect drove off with the taxi. The post offers the following description of the stolen vehicle:

"The vehicle this male stole is a 2008 silver Nissan Quest van with three C’s on one of the windows and “Sam’s Cowboy Coffee” on both sides of the vehicle. The vehicle is owned by Cowboy Shuttle. The Wyoming license plate on the vehicle is 2-90830.

If you recognize this male or see this vehicle, please contact dispatch at (307) 637-6500 in regards to case #: 21-0009."