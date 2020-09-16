Cheyenne Police: Multiple People Shot in Tuesday Morning Incident

Multiple people were shot during an incident in northeast Cheyenne early Tuesday morning, police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Officer David Inman says the shootings took place near the Loaf 'N Jug at 2414 Dell Range Boulevard, but he couldn't say whether anyone was killed or taken into custody.

"At this point, we can't release any more information, but there is no danger to the public," said Inman.

"I know (detectives) are still actively working that case," he added. "As soon as we can put something out that they're fine with we'll put it out, and then we'll definitely hopefully get some questions answered."

