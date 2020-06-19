Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Credit Card Fraud Suspect

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the man has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.

According to the department's Facebook page, the man "is related to recent credit card fraud."

KGAB Radio spoke with police spokesman Officer David Inman about the case, but he couldn't immediately provide any more details.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts to contact Officer Tafoya at (307) 638-4365 or jtafoya@cheyennepd.org.

