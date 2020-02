Cheyenne police are asking the public for help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a grand larceny.

Police say the incident occurred at the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Police have released photos of the suspects and are asking anyone who recognizes the two to contact Officer Tafoya at (307) 638-4365 or jtafoya@cheyennepd.org.

