Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected shoplifter.

The department shared a photo on their Facebook page late Monday afternoon.

Police say on June 29, the woman was caught on camera stealing merchandise from Frontier Pets in the mall.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Veniegas at (307) 637-6527 or mveniegas@cheyennepd.org.

​​