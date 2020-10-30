Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for help identifying a man they say shoplifted from Walmart.

Officer David Inman says the incident took place on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Walmart at 508 Livingston Avenue.

An email to Inman seeking more information wasn't returned, but surveillance photos released by the department show a dark-skinned man loading items into a red Mazda 5 with passenger side damage and Wyoming license plates 2-86210.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.