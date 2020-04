Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting.

Police say the larceny took place at Menards on Thursday, April 9.

The department has released a photo of the suspect as well as the white, four-door pickup he was seen leaving in.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the pickup is asked to call Officer J. Johnson at (307) 637-6500 and reference case number 20-21290.

​​