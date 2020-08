Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident.

The incident happened at Murdoch's on Friday, Aug. 14, according to police.

Police say the suspects fled in a silver Nissan minivan.

Anyone who recognizes the the pictured suspects or minivan is asked to contact Officer Tafoya at (307) 638-4365 or jtafoya@cheyennepd.org and reference case number 20-44980.

​​