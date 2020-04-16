Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspects

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the suspects have been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman suspected of shoplifting from Walmart.

Police say the incident occurred at the Walmart on Livingston Avenue around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Police have released a photo of the suspects and are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact Officer Tafoya at (307) 638-4365 or jtafoya@cheyennepd.org.

button href="/app/" title="Download Our APP Here" align="center"]

​​