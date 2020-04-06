Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a theft.

Police say the incident occurred at the Sportsman's Warehouse on E. Lincolnway on Thursday, April 2.

Police have released photos of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact Officer Tafoya at (307) 638-4365 or jtafoya@cheyennepd.org.

