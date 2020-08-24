Cheyenne Police Release More Details in Sunday Shooting

Cheyenne police on Monday released more details about a Sunday shooting that led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Cheyenne woman.

Officer David Inman says police were called to a report of shots fired outside a home in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Place around 4 p.m.

"Due to the nature of the call, and all parties involved retreating back into the residence refusing to come out, the decision was made to activate the SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Unit," said Inman.

Inman says both parties involved eventually came out of the home without incident.

"It was determined that after a verbal altercation, Brenda Sutton had allegedly fired a handgun at her boyfriend," said Inman. "The round did not strike Sutton’s boyfriend."

Sutton was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was also found to have a Laramie County warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Sutton is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court tomorrow, Aug. 25, at 9:45 a.m.

