Cheyenne Police Release Photos in Hopes of Identifying Alleged Fraudster
Cheyenne police are asking for your help identifying this man who is suspected of committing credit card fraud at local retailers.
Officer David Inman says the man "has been using a stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases at different stores throughout the city, up to a felony amount at this point."
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.
Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.