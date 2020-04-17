Cheyenne police are asking for your help identifying this man who is suspected of committing credit card fraud at local retailers.

Officer David Inman says the man "has been using a stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases at different stores throughout the city, up to a felony amount at this point."

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.​

Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​​

