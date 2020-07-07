Cheyenne Police Release Photos of Suspects in AT&T Store Robbery

Cheyenne police have released photos of two men who they say robbed the AT&T store next to Target last month.

Officer David Inman says the duo -- described as 6-feet tall black men between 25 and 35 years old -- robbed the store around 6:30 p.m. on June 22.

"They entered the store and looked around like they were shopping," said Inman. "When they approached the employee, one of the suspects told him that he was armed and threatened violence if the employee didn't do what they said."

"A weapon was never seen by the employee and they were able to get away with money and merchandise," Inman added. "They got into a newer, white Dodge Durango (with) unknown license plates."

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Baca at (307) 633-6617.

​​