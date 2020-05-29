Cheyenne Police Remind Citizens to ‘Lock It or Lose It’

Cheyenne police are reminding citizens to "Lock It or Lose It."

Officer David Inman says "almost every one" of the recent vehicle burglaries they've investigated have been the result of someone leaving their doors unlocked.

"Please try to remember to lock your vehicle doors and secure your valuables," said Inman. "This is a simple way to cut down your chances of possibly being the next victim."

Inman encourages people to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 if they see any suspicious or criminal activity.

