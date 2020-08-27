Cheyenne Police Reminding Residents to ‘Lock It or Lose It’

A recent chase involving a stolen van has Cheyenne police, once again, reminding residents to lock their vehicles.

Officer David Inman says the chase took place around noon on Aug. 4 after Chief Brian Kozak tried to stop 20-year-old Jacob Strom, of Denver, near the 1300 block of W. Lincolnway and Strom sped off.

Strom took off on foot after running off the road near the intersection of Ames Avenue and Parsley Boulevard, but was arrested a short time later and charged with felony theft, fleeing and eluding and interference with a peace officer.

"The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Denver," said Inman. "Strom was also wanted out of Denver for burglary and motor vehicle theft from incidents in early August of this year."

"We were waiting on Denver to be okay with releasing everything because it was their case too," Inman added. "We just wanted to put it out just to show we're out there reminding people about the 'Lock It or Lose It' and that our chief is out there doing traffic stops."

Inman says Cheyenne is averaging around five stolen vehicles per week, most from unlocked vehicles.

​​