Cheyenne Police Say Man Was High When He Started Motel Fire

Cheyenne police say a 36-year-old transient is to blame for an Aug. 23 fire at the Guest Ranch Motel.

Firefighters were called to the motel at 1100 W. Lincolnway shortly before 4 a.m. to find one of the rooms engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained within the room and nobody was injured in the blaze.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says a joint investigation determined that Max Gallo "was under the influence of a controlled substance and caused a fire in his motel room."

Gallo was arrested on suspicion of third-degree arson, person under influence of a controlled substance, and false reporting of a crime.

The case remains under investigation by Cheyenne police.

