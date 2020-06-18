Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Runaway

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Kiledjian has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.

Police say Konnor Kiledjian was last seen this morning around midnight in the area of 2000 E. Pershing Boulevard.

Kiledjian is 5-foot-8, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie.

Police say surveillance footage from his home also showed him carrying a suitcase and riding his silver bicycle.

A​nyone with information on Kiledjian's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

*CORRECTION: Police originally said that Kiledjian was last seen this morning around noon. This story has been updated to reflect the correct time he went missing.

