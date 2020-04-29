Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Runaway

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Sneathen has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.

Police say Christine Sneathen was last seen at her home near the Goodwill on Nationway around 10:30 p.m. last night.

Sneathen is 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. Police say she may be wearing the same sweatshirt in the photo above with ripped jeans, but she's not wearing her glasses.

A​nyone with information on Sneathen's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

​​