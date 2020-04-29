Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Runaway
UPDATE:
Cheyenne police say Sneathen has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.
Police say Christine Sneathen was last seen at her home near the Goodwill on Nationway around 10:30 p.m. last night.
Sneathen is 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. Police say she may be wearing the same sweatshirt in the photo above with ripped jeans, but she's not wearing her glasses.
Anyone with information on Sneathen's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.