Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be a runaway.

Chloe Cox hasn't been seen since Tuesday, March 3, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Cheyenne Police Department

Police say Cox may have went to Fort Collins, Colorado, in the Red GMC pickup pictured above.

A​nyone with information on Cox's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 20-12889.​

