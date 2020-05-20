Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing Runaway

12:25 P.M. UPDATE:

Cheyenne police spokesman Officer David Inman says 15-year-old Jayden Gilmore ran away from her home in the 1100 block of Banjo Court around 2 a.m. this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a reported runaway.

Police say Jayden Gilmore was last seen wearing gray sweats and a black zip up jacket.

Gilmore is 5-foot-3, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes.

Officer David Inman didn't know Gilmore's age or where she was last seen.

A​nyone with information on Gilmore's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

​​