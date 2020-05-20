Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing Runaway
12:25 P.M. UPDATE:
Cheyenne police spokesman Officer David Inman says 15-year-old Jayden Gilmore ran away from her home in the 1100 block of Banjo Court around 2 a.m. this morning.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a reported runaway.
Police say Jayden Gilmore was last seen wearing gray sweats and a black zip up jacket.
Gilmore is 5-foot-3, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes.
Officer David Inman didn't know Gilmore's age or where she was last seen.
Anyone with information on Gilmore's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.