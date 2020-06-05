Cheyenne Police Searching for Suspect in Holliday Park Stabbing

Cheyenne police are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man at Holliday Park late Thursday afternoon.

Officer David Inman says it happened around 4:30 p.m. under the pavilion.

"It was a verbal altercation over some property and it led to the suspect attacking the victim with a knife," said Inman. "From what we know, drugs weren't involved."

Inman says the victim, 61-year-old Dennis Hill of Cheyenne, suffered a "superficial cut on his arm" and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

"We're still trying to identify the suspect," said Inman. "He was described as between 30 and 35 years old, about 5'6" and 150 pounds ... white."

Inman is asking anyone with information about the incident to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

​​